Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation NASDAQ: NVDA. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

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NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $203.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $209.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Positive Sentiment: QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Article Title

QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Article Title

AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selloff and “AI bubble” worries may be capping upside and keeping investors cautious. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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