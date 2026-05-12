Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Conagra Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $250,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,617.68. This trade represents a 542.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 229,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,288,735.60. The trade was a 12.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,323,789 shares of the company's stock worth $303,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 946,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 411,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 313,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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