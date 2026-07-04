Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cytokinetics stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of CECO Environmental NASDAQ: CECO on 6/30/2026.

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Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $86.49 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.67). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.52 million. The firm's revenue was up 1112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial set a $106.00 target price on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Cytokinetics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $278,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $12,236,748.02. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $1,287,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,024,019. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 143,985 shares of company stock worth $10,403,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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