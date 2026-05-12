Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FirstService stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO on 4/29/2026.

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FirstService Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of FSV opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. FirstService Corporation has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $209.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 2.92%.FirstService's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. FirstService's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $217.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstService by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 63.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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