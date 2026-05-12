Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,619 shares of the company's stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 275,100 shares of the company's stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,516,832.19. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,946,205.18. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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