Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Roper Technologies stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $328.80 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.07 and a 12 month high of $584.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,266,604,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,172,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,873,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

View Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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