Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Global Payments stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business's revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Global Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,542,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,955,908,000 after acquiring an additional 149,441 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,615,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $781,728,000 after purchasing an additional 205,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,349,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $610,633,000 after purchasing an additional 499,695 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $345,524,000 after purchasing an additional 523,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,014,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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