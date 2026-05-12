Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Fiserv from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $2,902,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 14,539 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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