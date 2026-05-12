Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Intuit Trading Down 0.8%

INTU stock opened at $393.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.11 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $1,465,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker's stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intuit from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $634.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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