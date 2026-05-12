Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Charter Communications stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $147.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $315.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Wade Davis acquired 5,728 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.72 per share, with a total value of $995,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,011. The trade was a 478.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,468 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.23 per share, for a total transaction of $597,293.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,462.07. This represents a 4.89% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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