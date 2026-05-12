Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fair Isaac stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,092.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,123.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,443.31. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,655.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,625,815,000 after buying an additional 3,326,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,593,971,000 after buying an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 894,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,512,417,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,213,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,836 shares of the technology company's stock worth $845,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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