Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Workday Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.07. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $276.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,252,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,718,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Workday by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $13,949,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,631,158.24. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 165,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,193,850.86. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291. Insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Workday from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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