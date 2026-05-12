Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zoetis stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Zoetis Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of ZTS opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.38 and a 52 week high of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 261,155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,290,000 after acquiring an additional 935,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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