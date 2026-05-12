Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Unloads Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Flex stock on April 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Flex Stock Up 2.0%

FLEX stock opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.96 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.510 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.860-0.920 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Flex and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Flex by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,072,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,275,147.64. This represents a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,754,151.32. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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