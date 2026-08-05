Rep. Jared Moskowitz Acquires Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (Democratic-Florida) recently bought shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. NYSE: HCA. In a filing disclosed on July 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in HCA Healthcare stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)" account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials NASDAQ: AMAT on 6/18/2026.

on 6/18/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Monster Beverage NASDAQ: MNST on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cencora NYSE: COR on 5/6/2026.

on 5/6/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences NASDAQ: GILD on 5/6/2026.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $400.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $387.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.99 and a 52-week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,311,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,078,966,000 after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,905,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA Healthcare agreed to acquire 40 Texas urgent care centers, expanding its outpatient footprint and strengthening its presence in a strategically important, high-growth market. The clinics are expected to be rebranded under HCA’s CareNow network; financial terms were not disclosed. HCA Healthcare acquires 40 Texas urgent care centers

HCA Healthcare agreed to acquire 40 Texas urgent care centers, expanding its outpatient footprint and strengthening its presence in a strategically important, high-growth market. The clinics are expected to be rebranded under HCA’s CareNow network; financial terms were not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its HCA price target from $369 to $381 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating. The higher target acknowledges some valuation support, but it remains below the recent trading level and therefore does not represent a strong bullish call. Wells Fargo raises HCA price target

Wells Fargo raised its HCA price target from $369 to $381 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating. The higher target acknowledges some valuation support, but it remains below the recent trading level and therefore does not represent a strong bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to hold a broadly favorable view of HCA, with the shares receiving a consensus “moderate buy” recommendation. However, this rating is unlikely to offset more immediate concerns surrounding the company’s disclosures and legal scrutiny. HCA receives moderate buy recommendation

Analysts continue to hold a broadly favorable view of HCA, with the shares receiving a consensus “moderate buy” recommendation. However, this rating is unlikely to offset more immediate concerns surrounding the company’s disclosures and legal scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms—including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz and Kirby McInerney—announced investigations into potential securities-law violations or misleading disclosures. The alerts reference HCA’s July 14 preliminary financial and operating update. The investigations are allegations, not findings of wrongdoing, but they create headline, litigation and reputation risk for investors. HCA investigation alert Pomerantz investor alert

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $485.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz's career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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