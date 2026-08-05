Rep. Jared Moskowitz Buys Shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (Democratic-Florida) recently bought shares of SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX. In a filing disclosed on July 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SpaceX stock on June 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (2)" account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

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SpaceX Price Performance

Shares of SPCX stock opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. SpaceX has a fifty-two week low of $104.83 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 91.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SpaceX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX reported second-quarter revenue of $7.81 billion , up 91.9% year over year and above the approximately $6.93 billion consensus estimate. Its loss of $0.09 per share also beat expectations for a $0.26 loss. Reuters earnings report

SpaceX reported second-quarter revenue of , up 91.9% year over year and above the approximately $6.93 billion consensus estimate. Its loss of $0.09 per share also beat expectations for a $0.26 loss. Positive Sentiment: Starlink remained the company’s financial engine, generating about $4.29 billion in revenue and $1.66 billion in operating profit. Strong satellite-internet demand, cloud-computing agreements with companies including Anthropic and Google, and a reported $47.5 billion backlog support the long-term growth case. TechCrunch revenue report

Starlink remained the company’s financial engine, generating about and $1.66 billion in operating profit. Strong satellite-internet demand, cloud-computing agreements with companies including Anthropic and Google, and a reported $47.5 billion backlog support the long-term growth case. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined additional growth opportunities, including Starlink mobile connectivity, while Elon Musk said SpaceX will build exclusively on Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform for space-computing projects. These initiatives could expand future revenue, although they require substantial investment. Benzinga Nvidia platform report

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of SpaceX from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPCX

Institutional Trading of SpaceX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,137,000. Tema ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,037,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter worth $3,768,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter worth $3,383,000.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz's career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

SpaceX Company Profile

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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