Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of Microsoft Corporation NASDAQ: MSFT. In a filing disclosed on June 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Microsoft stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT" account.

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Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare NYSE: THC on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group NYSE: SPG on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare NYSE: THC on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BP NYSE: BP on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of BP NYSE: BP on 3/19/2026.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.8%

Microsoft stock opened at $378.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $356.28 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance reduced their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reduced their target price on Microsoft from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson's career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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