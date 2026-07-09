Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Novozymes A/S OTCMKTS: NVZMY. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novozymes A/S stock on June 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nintendo OTCMKTS: NTDOY on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Insmed NASDAQ: INSM on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty NYSE: ADC on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group NYSE: BABA on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Booking NASDAQ: BKNG on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

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Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

NVZMY opened at $64.08 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVZMY. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Novozymes A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novozymes A/S

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company's product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

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