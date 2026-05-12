Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Stock

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Carrier Global Corporation NYSE: CARR. In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carrier Global stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/22/2026.

on 4/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Marvell Technology NASDAQ: MRVL on 4/6/2026.

on 4/6/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 4/6/2026.

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Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 723.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 486 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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