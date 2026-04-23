Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Citigroup Inc. NYSE: C. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Citigroup stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $135.29. The company has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company's stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company's stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company's stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock valued at $10,764,814. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here