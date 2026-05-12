Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Purchases Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Carrier Global Corporation NYSE: CARR. In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Carrier Global stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/22/2026.

on 4/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Marvell Technology NASDAQ: MRVL on 4/6/2026.

on 4/6/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 4/6/2026.

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Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 723.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 486 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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