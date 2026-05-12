Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Purchases Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. NASDAQ: MRVL. In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Marvell Technology stock on April 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/22/2026.

on 4/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 4/6/2026.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $170.84 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $175.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,463 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,800.5% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 162,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,560 shares of company stock worth $27,870,662. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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