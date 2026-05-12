Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Purchases Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated NYSE: UNH. In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on April 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Marvell Technology NASDAQ: MRVL on 4/6/2026.

on 4/6/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 4/6/2026.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE UNH opened at $384.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $387.21. The company has a market capitalization of $349.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $308.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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