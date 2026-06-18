Rep. Sells Off Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Representative (Republican-Tennessee) recently sold shares of Microsoft Corporation NASDAQ: MSFT. In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB ONE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Southwest Airlines NYSE: LUV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tapestry NYSE: TPR on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova NYSE: GEV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 6/16/2026.

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Microsoft Trading Down 3.8%

Microsoft stock opened at $378.91 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $356.28 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $586.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $556.00 to $555.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $561.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

About Representative

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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