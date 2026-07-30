Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.8571.

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Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Replimune Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Trading Up 1.1%

Replimune Group stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $454.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

More Replimune Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Replimune Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity has been unusually heavy, suggesting investors are repositioning ahead of the FDA’s upcoming advisory committee meeting. The current move appears more consistent with volatility and a potential rebound after the prior selloff than with a new fundamental catalyst.

Trading activity has been unusually heavy, suggesting investors are repositioning ahead of the FDA’s upcoming advisory committee meeting. The current move appears more consistent with volatility and a potential rebound after the prior selloff than with a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: FDA staff reviewers questioned whether Replimune’s RP1 therapy has demonstrated sufficient efficacy in advanced melanoma. The concerns have raised expectations that the agency could reject or delay approval, making the advisory committee meeting a major near-term risk for REPL. Replimune shares fall after FDA reviewers raise doubts over RP1 melanoma drug efficacy

FDA staff reviewers questioned whether Replimune’s RP1 therapy has demonstrated sufficient efficacy in advanced melanoma. The concerns have raised expectations that the agency could reject or delay approval, making the advisory committee meeting a major near-term risk for REPL. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms—including Kirby McInerney, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, and Howard G. Smith—announced investigations into whether Replimune or its executives violated securities laws or made misleading disclosures. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational overhang and could potentially lead to shareholder claims. Kirby McInerney investigation announcement

Multiple law firms—including Kirby McInerney, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, and Howard G. Smith—announced investigations into whether Replimune or its executives violated securities laws or made misleading disclosures. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational overhang and could potentially lead to shareholder claims. Negative Sentiment: The investigations follow the FDA briefing-document disclosure that prompted a major one-day decline in REPL shares, as investors reassessed the probability of RP1 approval and the value of Replimune’s pipeline. Replimune shares fall on negative FDA comments

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,088.88. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,236 shares of the company's stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 119,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Further Reading

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