ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Trading 0.4% Higher - Here's Why

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 35,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 75,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Get ReposiTrak alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded ReposiTrak from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 30.75%.The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

ReposiTrak Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. ReposiTrak's payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReposiTrak

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in ReposiTrak during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ReposiTrak during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company's stock.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company's platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak's offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ReposiTrak, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ReposiTrak wasn't on the list.

While ReposiTrak currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here