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Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Republic Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Republic Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.495 per share, payable on October 16 to shareholders of record on September 18. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 2.2%.
  • The bank has a strong dividend track record, having raised its dividend annually for the 27th consecutive year. Its payout ratio is 33.2%, suggesting the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • Republic Bancorp also reported solid recent results, with Q1 EPS of $2.04 topping estimates of $1.41 and revenue of $114.57 million exceeding expectations. Analysts currently expect the company to earn about $6.62 per share next fiscal year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Republic Bancorp.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the bank on Friday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBCAA opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.56. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.63. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Republic Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and middle‐market clients. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury and cash-management services, mortgage financing, SBA lending and wealth management solutions. Republic Bancorp also supports specialized financing needs through equipment leasing and small business advisory services.

Republic Bancorp's branch network spans key markets in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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