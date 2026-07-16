Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter.

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Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.63. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.22%.The firm had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.60 million. On average, analysts expect Republic Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.56. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Republic Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBCAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Republic Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBCAA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Anthony T. Powell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,062,686.14. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christy Ames sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $29,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,145.50. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 55.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,072 shares of the bank's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,945 shares of the bank's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,806 shares of the bank's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Republic Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and middle‐market clients. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury and cash-management services, mortgage financing, SBA lending and wealth management solutions. Republic Bancorp also supports specialized financing needs through equipment leasing and small business advisory services.

Republic Bancorp's branch network spans key markets in the U.S.

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