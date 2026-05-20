Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $253.00 to $247.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 60,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,947,917.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 110,803,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,597,400.42. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,454 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $214.94 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $214.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Republic Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Republic Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cascade Investment made several large open-market purchases of Republic Services shares over the past few trading sessions, including 307,505 shares, 119,795 shares, and 60,700 shares, signaling strong insider confidence in the company’s outlook.

Cascade Investment made several large open-market purchases of Republic Services shares over the past few trading sessions, including 307,505 shares, 119,795 shares, and 60,700 shares, signaling strong insider confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company recently beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $1.70 versus $1.64 expected and revenue of $4.11 billion versus $4.10 billion projected, supporting investor sentiment.

The company recently beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $1.70 versus $1.64 expected and revenue of $4.11 billion versus $4.10 billion projected, supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Republic Services also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share, which reinforces its income profile but is not likely the main driver of the stock today.

Republic Services also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share, which reinforces its income profile but is not likely the main driver of the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains mixed, with a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $245.15, suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside but no major deterioration in the business.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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