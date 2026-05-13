Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teleflex Q2 Earnings

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research analyst M. Polark now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Teleflex's current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for Teleflex's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.53 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The business's revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,516 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

Trending Headlines about Teleflex

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a Buy rating and set a $147 price target, while also forecasting strong future earnings growth, including FY2028 EPS of $12.18 and Q1 2028 EPS of $2.90 . Teleflex analyst estimate report

Needham & Company reiterated a rating and set a price target, while also forecasting strong future earnings growth, including and . Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP published bullish multi-year estimates for Teleflex, projecting FY2027 EPS of $10.50 and quarterly EPS progression through 2027, suggesting confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Teleflex analyst estimate report

Citizens JMP published bullish multi-year estimates for Teleflex, projecting and quarterly EPS progression through 2027, suggesting confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its Hold rating but raised its price target to $143 from $135, signaling a somewhat improved valuation view without a full bullish upgrade. Teleflex hold rating reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating but raised its price target to from $135, signaling a somewhat improved valuation view without a full bullish upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus for Teleflex’s current fiscal year remains around $6.75-$6.80 EPS, which provides a stable backdrop but does not by itself signal a new catalyst. Teleflex analyst estimate report

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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