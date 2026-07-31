Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Down 35.8% in July

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,614 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 102,245 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Research Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Research Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Research Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $3.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSSS

Research Solutions Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.22 on Friday. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.28%.The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Research Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 152,546 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,499,310 shares of the company's stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 81,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company's stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: RSSS is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company's flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

Further Reading

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