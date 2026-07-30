ResMed (RMD) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue of $1.4613 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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ResMed (NYSE:RMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 27.44%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $214.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.98. ResMed has a twelve month low of $180.26 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded ResMed from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMD

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.55, for a total transaction of $1,090,783.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at $101,893,036.65. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock worth $3,096,067 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,882 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 17.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,078 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $73,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed NYSE: RMD is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed's product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

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