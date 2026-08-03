Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.8636.

A number of research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotia upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $74.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. Restaurant Brands International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,019,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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