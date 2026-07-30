Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $2.5212 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotia boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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