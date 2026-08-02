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Retail Stocks To Follow Today - August 2nd

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amazon.com, Walmart, Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, and Home Depot are the five retail stocks highlighted for August 2 based on their recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies span major retail categories, including e-commerce, supermarkets, membership warehouses, Chinese digital commerce, and home improvement.
  • Amazon’s earnings beat and the renewed focus on Amazon Web Services (AWS) are specifically highlighted as a key potential driver of its investment outlook.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com.

Amazon.com, Walmart, Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, and Home Depot are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, such as clothing stores, supermarkets, and online marketplaces. For stock market investors, retail stocks represent ownership in these businesses and may offer growth or income potential, while also being influenced by consumer spending, economic conditions, competition, and seasonal trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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