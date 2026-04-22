Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.9412.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVMD. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVMD

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 4,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $427,962.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 295,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,386,193.04. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $273,868.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,485,933.76. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,592 shares of company stock valued at $24,499,532. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,331,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,792 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625,692 shares of the company's stock worth $683,020,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,303,502 shares of the company's stock worth $980,036,000 after acquiring an additional 947,448 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $441,565,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company's stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.8%

RVMD opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $155.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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