Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.300-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Get Revvity alerts: Sign Up

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded down $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. 837,698 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,879. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Revvity has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.26%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Revvity's payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 target price on Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Revvity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revvity wasn't on the list.

While Revvity currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here