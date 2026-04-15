Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Lowered to Equal Weight Rating by Barclays

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVTY. Evercore boosted their price objective on Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Revvity from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.17.

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Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Revvity has a 1 year low of $81.36 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $759.81 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.Revvity's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Revvity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,606,637 shares of the company's stock worth $832,693,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revvity by 26.3% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,574,280 shares of the company's stock worth $751,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,620 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,161,171 shares of the company's stock worth $789,595,000 after purchasing an additional 533,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Revvity by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,844,464 shares of the company's stock worth $275,202,000 after purchasing an additional 650,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Revvity by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,116 shares of the company's stock worth $252,727,000 after purchasing an additional 486,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company's stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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