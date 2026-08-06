Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.6154.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,336,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,097,172,000 after buying an additional 667,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,906,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $428,509,000 after buying an additional 556,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,905 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $117,239,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($2.86). Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.13%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Further Reading

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