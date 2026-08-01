Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.38.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $37.84 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($2.86). Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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