Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 55 North Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.3%

REYN stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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