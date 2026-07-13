Richard Pike Buys 12 Shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) insider Richard Pike purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,909 per share, for a total transaction of £229.08.

Richard Pike also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Richard Pike purchased 14 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,990 per share, with a total value of £278.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Richard Pike bought 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,158 per share, for a total transaction of £215.80.

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Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMAT traded up GBX 29.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,924. The company's stock had a trading volume of 362,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,730.72 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,076.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,105.16.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 128.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.The business had revenue of GBX 1,257.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "restricted" rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,400 target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,298.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

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