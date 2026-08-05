Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 111,112 Shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 111,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $3,113,358.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 421,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,803,649.16. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,222 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $1,323,160.44.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 111,112 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $3,467,805.52.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,222 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,473,798.62.

On Monday, June 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 111,112 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $2,842,244.96.

On Monday, June 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,222 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,938.76.

Get RSI alerts: Sign Up

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,023. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $393.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. New Street Research set a $35.00 price objective on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Rush Street Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rush Street Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Rush Street Interactive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here