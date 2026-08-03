Richtech Robotics (RR) to Post Earnings on Monday

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $3.2770 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Richtech Robotics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 454,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154,361. Richtech Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $310.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -0.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Richtech Robotics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Richtech Robotics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Xponance LLC bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Richtech Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

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