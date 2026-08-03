Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Richtech Robotics (RR) to Post Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Richtech Robotics logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Richtech Robotics is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 10. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.03 per share and revenue of approximately $3.28 million.
  • RR shares recently traded at $1.45, near the lower end of their 12-month range of $1.30 to $7.43, while the stock remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating and a $6.00 average price target; institutional investors own only 0.01% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $3.2770 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Richtech Robotics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 454,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154,361. Richtech Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $310.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -0.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Richtech Robotics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Richtech Robotics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Xponance LLC bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Richtech Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

See Also

Earnings History for Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Richtech Robotics Right Now?

Before you consider Richtech Robotics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Richtech Robotics wasn't on the list.

While Richtech Robotics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines