Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $5.1250 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 2,789.71%.The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts: Sign Up

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 84,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,745,599.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,285.35. This represents a 47.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $84,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,724.65. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 728,901 shares of company stock valued at $17,546,343. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 88.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rigetti Computing

Key Rigetti Computing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rigetti Computing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rigetti Computing wasn't on the list.

While Rigetti Computing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here