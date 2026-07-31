Rightmove (LON:RMV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rightmove (LON:RMV - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 15.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rightmove had a net margin of 51.06% and a return on equity of 264.68%.

Here are the key takeaways from Rightmove's conference call:

H1 revenue rose 7% and underlying EPS increased 6%, supported by ARPA growth, agency membership gains, and contributions from strategic growth areas.

and underlying EPS increased 6%, supported by ARPA growth, agency membership gains, and contributions from strategic growth areas. The core estate agency business delivered 9% revenue growth , record retention in more than a decade, and continued uptake of premium packages and products such as Online Agent Valuation.

, record retention in more than a decade, and continued uptake of premium packages and products such as Online Agent Valuation. New homes market activity weakened materially, with development membership down 121 in H1 and management expecting development numbers to fall 6%-10% for the full year ; group revenue guidance was reduced to 6%-8%.

; group revenue guidance was reduced to 6%-8%. Strategic growth areas remain on track for 20%-30% revenue growth in 2026, led by rental services revenue growth of 67% and commercial property growth of 13% in H1.

in 2026, led by rental services revenue growth of 67% and commercial property growth of 13% in H1. Rightmove announced plans to return more than £400 million to shareholders over the next 12 months, including over £330 million of anticipated buybacks, while continuing significant investment in its AI-enabled platform and products.

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Rightmove Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of RMV stock traded up GBX 7.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 464.60. 5,267,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,621,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 439.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 391.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 827.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 465 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rightmove from GBX 520 to GBX 455 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 481 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 489 to GBX 404 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 607.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMV

Insider Buying and Selling at Rightmove

In related news, insider Lorna Tilbian acquired 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 403 per share, with a total value of £14,508. Also, insider Amanda James bought 6,016 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 413 per share, with a total value of £24,846.08. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

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