Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rimini Street from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

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Rimini Street Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.81 on Friday. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $445.21 million, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 49.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rimini Street

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 7,485 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $29,490.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 213,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $841,323.96. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 27,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $109,283.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,863 shares in the company, valued at $621,980.22. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 105,799 shares of company stock worth $416,848 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3,393.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company's stock.

Key Rimini Street News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rimini Street this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rimini Street reported second-quarter revenue growth of approximately 6.7% year over year, with revenue of $108.0 million to $111.1 million depending on the reported data source, exceeding analyst expectations. Gross profit also increased 7.7% to $67.7 million. Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Rimini Street reported second-quarter revenue growth of approximately 6.7% year over year, with revenue of $108.0 million to $111.1 million depending on the reported data source, exceeding analyst expectations. Gross profit also increased 7.7% to $67.7 million. Positive Sentiment: The company launched Rimini Govern for AI , a service designed to provide enterprise-wide governance, security, controls, interoperability and performance monitoring for AI agents. The product could expand Rimini Street’s addressable market and strengthen its positioning in enterprise AI services. Rimini Street Launches Rimini Govern for AI

The company launched , a service designed to provide enterprise-wide governance, security, controls, interoperability and performance monitoring for AI agents. The product could expand Rimini Street’s addressable market and strengthen its positioning in enterprise AI services. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $110 million–$112 million and maintained its fiscal 2026 revenue-growth target of 4%–6%. The full-year revenue outlook of $438.4 million–$446.8 million is broadly consistent with consensus expectations. Rimini Street Q3 2026 Revenue Outlook

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $110 million–$112 million and maintained its fiscal 2026 revenue-growth target of 4%–6%. The full-year revenue outlook of $438.4 million–$446.8 million is broadly consistent with consensus expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Rimini Street highlighted continued demand for its core Rimini Support offering and a customer, AUTOBACS SEVEN, marking 10 years of system stability and self-funded innovation using the company’s services. AUTOBACS SEVEN Customer Announcement

Rimini Street highlighted continued demand for its core Rimini Support offering and a customer, AUTOBACS SEVEN, marking 10 years of system stability and self-funded innovation using the company’s services. Negative Sentiment: Profitability deteriorated substantially. Reported operating profit fell 84.5% to $6.4 million, net income declined 92.1% to $2.4 million, and diluted EPS was approximately $0.03, below the roughly $0.07 consensus estimate. Operating cash flow was negative $1.6 million, despite cash reserves rising to $123.8 million. Rimini Street Q2 2026 Earnings Analysis

Profitability deteriorated substantially. Reported operating profit fell 84.5% to $6.4 million, net income declined 92.1% to $2.4 million, and diluted EPS was approximately $0.03, below the roughly $0.07 consensus estimate. Operating cash flow was negative $1.6 million, despite cash reserves rising to $123.8 million. Negative Sentiment: Insider-trading data showed 20 reported insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. This may add to caution around the stock, although insider sales can reflect planned diversification rather than a view on future performance.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc NASDAQ: RMNI is a provider of enterprise software support services, specializing in third-party maintenance for mission-critical applications from leading technology vendors. The company offers comprehensive support for ERP, CRM and database environments, with coverage for systems from providers such as Oracle and SAP. Through its proactive system monitoring, performance tuning, regulatory and tax update services, Rimini Street aims to extend the lifecycle of enterprise applications while delivering service levels comparable to or exceeding those of original software vendors.

Founded in 2005 by technology entrepreneur Seth Ravin, Rimini Street has grown from a startup into a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in March 2018.

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