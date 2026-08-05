Riskified (RSKD) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Riskified to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $89.1770 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Riskified Stock Performance

Riskified stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 25,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,959. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $771.86 million, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSKD

Insider Buying and Selling at Riskified

In related news, CTO Assaf Feldman sold 230,512 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,157,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,932,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,701,717.26. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,188,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,759.52. This represents a 16.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,277,654 shares of company stock worth $21,445,013. Insiders own 17.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Riskified by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,476,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 1,404,744 shares of the company's stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,456 shares of the company's stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 92,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 612,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of Riskified by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 633,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 365,254 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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