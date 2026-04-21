Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.4% - Still a Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.15. 20,504,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 29,468,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian announced a partnership with Redwood Materials to deploy second‑life battery packs as an energy storage system at its Illinois assembly plant — this should improve energy resilience, lower operating costs, and supports sustainability credentials that can marginally reduce manufacturing risk. Article Title

Rivian announced a partnership with Redwood Materials to deploy second‑life battery packs as an energy storage system at its Illinois assembly plant — this should improve energy resilience, lower operating costs, and supports sustainability credentials that can marginally reduce manufacturing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces explore the idea that Rivian could become a widely licensed automotive software/platform provider (an “Android” to Tesla’s “Apple”) — this highlights a potential high‑value strategic path but remains speculative and likely years from measurable revenue. Article Title

Media pieces explore the idea that Rivian could become a widely licensed automotive software/platform provider (an “Android” to Tesla’s “Apple”) — this highlights a potential high‑value strategic path but remains speculative and likely years from measurable revenue. Negative Sentiment: An EF‑1 tornado struck Rivian’s Normal, IL facility (parts storage/logistics area used for the R2 program). The company reports no injuries but the damage threatens near‑term logistics and could delay the crucial R2 ramp depending on extent of loss, repair time, and insurance recovery. Coverage: TechCrunch, CNBC, Quartz, Yahoo. Article Title Article Title Article Title

An EF‑1 tornado struck Rivian’s Normal, IL facility (parts storage/logistics area used for the R2 program). The company reports no injuries but the damage threatens near‑term logistics and could delay the crucial R2 ramp depending on extent of loss, repair time, and insurance recovery. Coverage: TechCrunch, CNBC, Quartz, Yahoo. Negative Sentiment: UBS analysts say Rivian’s push to license its electrical architecture and autonomous software to other automakers is unlikely to gain near‑term traction — that raises skepticism about an incremental revenue stream investors may have hoped for. Article Title

UBS analysts say Rivian’s push to license its electrical architecture and autonomous software to other automakers is unlikely to gain near‑term traction — that raises skepticism about an incremental revenue stream investors may have hoped for. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/industry commentary (e.g., The Motley Fool) reiterates the tough competitive landscape and scaling barriers for Rivian, emphasizing execution risk as it attempts to move beyond early production and launch the lower‑cost R2. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,044.80. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,551,480.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,643 shares of company stock worth $2,226,866. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,819 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 19.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,643 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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