Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 2.7% - Here's What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 23,207,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 31,604,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

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Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian beat Wall Street’s second-quarter revenue expectations, raised its 2026 delivery outlook and said demand for its upcoming R2 platform is exceeding expectations. Management also reiterated its goal of reaching positive gross profit, supporting the recent increase in the stock. Rivian Q2 Earnings Call Spotlights R2 Ramp and Margin Path

Rivian beat Wall Street’s second-quarter revenue expectations, raised its 2026 delivery outlook and said demand for its upcoming R2 platform is exceeding expectations. Management also reiterated its goal of reaching positive gross profit, supporting the recent increase in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company cut its 2026 capital-expenditure forecast by $250 million despite the revenue beat. Lower spending could preserve liquidity and reduce the amount of external financing Rivian needs while it prepares for the R2 launch. Rivian Cuts Spending by $250 Million

The company cut its 2026 capital-expenditure forecast by $250 million despite the revenue beat. Lower spending could preserve liquidity and reduce the amount of external financing Rivian needs while it prepares for the R2 launch. Positive Sentiment: Rivian reported that software revenue rose 37%, helped by its Volkswagen partnership. The partnership continues to provide a higher-margin revenue stream and may help improve the company’s path toward profitability as vehicle production scales. Rivian Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Rivian reported that software revenue rose 37%, helped by its Volkswagen partnership. The partnership continues to provide a higher-margin revenue stream and may help improve the company’s path toward profitability as vehicle production scales. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target changes were mixed, with targets of $14, $16 and $21, indicating differing views on Rivian’s valuation and execution prospects. Rivian Price Target Raised to $14.00

Analyst price-target changes were mixed, with targets of $14, $16 and $21, indicating differing views on Rivian’s valuation and execution prospects. Negative Sentiment: One analysis cautioned that Rivian’s improved quarter relied partly on support that may not persist. That raises questions about the durability of the revenue beat, margins and the company’s ability to achieve positive gross profit without continued partnership or other temporary benefits. Rivian's Improving Quarter Leaned On Help That Is Running Out

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,112. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,385 shares of company stock worth $1,125,094. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Further Reading

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